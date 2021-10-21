On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Carter Melrose from the TuAmigos Podcast to preview this week’s game vs the Atlanta Falcons. Plus, they talk about what has gone wrong thus far this season with the Dolphins and what big picture changes need to be made with this franchise especially the offense. Later in the podcast, Mike is joined by Atlanta Falcons reporter Will McFadden from the Bleav in Falcons Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network and The Falcoholic.com website. They talk about Atlanta’s 2-3 start to the season and what they think they will see on the field this week at the game. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.





