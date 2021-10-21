In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and talk about is this the most embarrassing loss in the history of the franchise? They also talk about if it is time to rebuild the roster and/or the coaching staff. They have a Golden Glove debate hour and a stolen mailbag segment. Tune in to hear more about that. Also, they preview the Falcons-Dolphins game this Sunday and talk about the roster of Deshaun Watson trade rumors and how he may be on his way to Miami. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.





