The Miami Dolphins are set to host a well-rested Atlanta Falcons side at their Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday, with Atlanta coming off a bye week.

The 2-3 Falcons registered a win in their last outing, beating the New York Jets 27-20 in London. The Dolphins had their own trip last week but it did not result in a win for them as they were beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 20-23 reverse. The Jags got their first win of the season via a game-winning field goal, snapping a losing streak of 20 games.

With the teams set to go head-to-head this weekend, let’s take a look at some stats and odds for your NFL futures bets. Do note that the Dolphins are the 2.5 underdogs for this one – the over/under is at 48.

Over/Under Considerations

The Dolphins and their opponents have combined for more than 48 points just twice this season, which is the over/under set for Sunday’s contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have also combined for 48 points or more on two occasions this season.

The teams have scored 37.5 combined points per game, 10.5 points fewer than the total set for this game.

They have both given up 59.1 points per game, 11.1 more points than the game’s over/under.

Falcons games gave yielded an average total of 48.0 this season.

Last season, the Dolphins’ game involvement bore an average total of 45.5 points, which is 2.5 points fewer than the aforementioned over/under.

Dolphins Stats & Trends

The Dolphins have registered a pair of victories against the spread this season

They have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Dolphins games have surpassed the over/under three times out of six.

Miami has scored 13.1 fewer points per game than the Falcons allow, posting 16.5 with Atlanta surrendering 29.6.

The Dolphins average 290 yards per contest, 62.6 fewer than the Falcons allow (352.6).

Miami has made nine giveaways so far this season, six more than the three the Falcons have forced.

Falcons Stats & Trends

The Falcons have two wins against the spread in five of their six games this season

They have been favored by 2.5 points or more twice this season, covering the spread in one of them.

Atlanta’s games have surpassed the over/under in 60 percent of the team’s opportunities.

Atlanta averages 21.0 points per game, which is 8.5 points fewer than the Dolphins surrender per match.

They have six turnovers so far this season while the Dolphins have made seven recoveries.

More Factors Worthy of Consideration

The Dolphins are winless against the spread at home as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Miami averages 44.8 points at home, 3.2 points fewer than the over/under.

Atlanta has averaged 49.5 total points so far this season, 1.5 more than the upcoming game’s over/under.

Both of these teams boast great offensive talent. Unfortunately, they’ve both struggled to score points on a consistent basis, often falling short in the red zone and having to either go for the field goal or turn the ball over. The under has hit in five of the last six games between the two teams because of this.

Neither the Dolphins nor the Falcons could be relied upon and it’s a pretty tough bet if you’re going at the money line. The Dolphins rank 29th in scoring while the Falcons are at No.22, per Teamrankings.com. An over bet would be a pretty risky one, given all of the points above plus their failings when it comes to finishing their drives.

That said, Atlanta’s scoring defense is worse at No.31 in the NFL, with the Dolphins not too far off at No.29. Added to their struggles to score is the fact that they have a very hard time stopping other teams from scoring too.

While the over is a risky bet, it does seem like the best one in this case given the lack of defense both teams exhibit every game. To be fair, they both make it a pretty tough call but, considering they’re both packed with offense, this one could see plenty of points scored. They’re the perfect complement to each other in terms of points allowed.

Fans could expect the 1-5 Dolphins to dig deep in an effort to stop the rust that is a five-game losing streak.