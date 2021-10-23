The Miami Dolphins have announced on Saturday they have waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. For the Dolphins to add Sinnett back on the practice squad they must release him and he must clear waivers. Many are speculating this move is a sign of another possible move to add a quarterback in the days to come. Which is always possible but most likely this is a move to get Sinnett back on the practice squad.

Roster Moves | We have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. We have also elevated center Cameron Tom to the active roster for Sunday’s game. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 23, 2021

More on this story as it develops.