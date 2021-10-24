On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Dante are back to break down the Dolphins’ week seven loss to Atlanta at Hard Rock Stadium. They open up the show talking about the breaking news story from Sunday morning that the Dolphins are heavily engaged in trade talks for Deshaun Watson and per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports Watson will most likely be moved by Nov 2nd. Plus, we talk about the Jeff Darlington and Ian Rapoport reports as well on the Dolphins’ interest in Watson and what is the relationship between Tua and Flores these days per Jeff Darlington. We also talk about the game, the two horrible interceptions thrown by Tua, how the Dolphins’ defense had a poor tackling day, and dig into why the Dolphins came up short. Also what young players on the Dolphins are actually showing some promise this season. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.





