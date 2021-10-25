NFL reporter Aaron Wilson is reporting the Dolphins brought in punter J.K. Scott for a workout today. Scott was drafted in the 5th round in 2018 and was one of the final roster cuts by the Packers this summer. Current Miami Dolphins punter Michael Palardy has struggled this season for the most part. We will see if the Dolphins make a change here with their special teams.

The Dolphins released quarterback Reid Sinnett on Saturday in hopes he would clear waivers so they could put him back on the practice squad. That move did not work out as the Philadelphia Eagles claimed Reid Sinnett on Monday.

