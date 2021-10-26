Tuesday night was an eventful one for Dolphins fans as reports and news came out about the Dolphins and Texans agreeing on the terms of a trade to send Deshaun Watson to Miami per the Houston Chronicle. That report was walked back, and more details came out. So let’s break it all down for you.

The first report from the Houston Chronicle comes out saying the Dolphins and Texans have agreed to a trade to send Watson to Miami. The trade compensation would be three first-round picks and two other picks (that may not be second or third-rounders though). Both sides have agreed to a trade, but Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants clarity from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the length of any possible suspension Watson is facing. Plus the Dolphins want Watson’s legal issue cleared up before any trade is made (which would be impossible to have done by Nov 2nd. Making any trade taking place by Nov 2nd unlikely.) So the two sides have agreed to the terms of a trade but Miami does not want to pull the trigger on the trade at this time and make it official. This now leaves their current starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a lame-duck status.

Respected NFL reporter John McClain of the Houston Chronicle clarifies his latest report that nothing has changed since last week and all teams talking to Houston regarding a trade want Watson’s legal situation cleaned up.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell releases a statement stating he cannot suspend Watson at this time or place him on the exempt list preventing him from playing because they (the NFL) does not have all of the access to the information in the Watson legal situation taking place in Houston. Therefore, Watson is free to play for Houston right now or any team that would trade for him by Nov 2nd could play him ASAP.

Pro Football Network attempting to confirm the Houston Chronicle report is unable to do so at this time.

And with all of this taking place in real-time fans of the Miami Dolphins got mad. Really really mad and voiced their displeasure on social media to the organization. Dolphins fans feel that this appears to be utter chaos that is making the organization look bad as well as not showing any public support to your starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and hanging him out to dry. Many Dolphins fans are hoping the Dolphins trade Tua to another team so he has a chance of success with a better-run organization.

We are one week away from November 2nd and we will see how this story plays out. If Watson isn’t traded to Miami by Nov 2nd and is still on the Houston Roster this story is not going away. It just starts a new chapter of “if Miami will trade for Tua in the offseason.”

