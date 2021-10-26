Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed RB Duke Johnson to their practice squad. With Malcolm Brown going on injured reserve the Dolphins’ depth is depleted at running back and adding an experienced back to the roster makes a lot of sense, especially one who can pass block. One would guess that running back Patrick Laird would be called up to the active roster off the practice squad this week to fill Brown’s role. Then in time Duke may replace him on the roster.

Dolphins are signing veteran running back Duke Johnson to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2021



More on this story as it develops.