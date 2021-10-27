The Same Old Dolphins Show is back after a longer break than usual with Josh and Aaron recapping an absolutely brutal week for fans of the franchise. They discuss Tua and the team’s performance against the Falcons, the front office’s completely botched handling of the Deshaun Watson situation, the Dolphins’ recent roster moves, and the upcoming game against Buffalo. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
