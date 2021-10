Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview the Miami Dolphins v the Buffalo Bills contest this Sunday. It’ll be quite a challenge for this team. Waddle and the rest of the offense will have to play their best game if Miami is going to be within reach in the 4th Quarter.

Be sure to look for a special episode of The Finfans Podcast later this week as we join up with Alex and Scott from the “Two Old Dolfans” podcast. We’re looking forward to talking Dolphins Football with them.