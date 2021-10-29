Another digital edition of the DolphinsTalk.com Gambling Corner. Both Mike and Tom are neck and neck as this season rolls on. Mike went 5-1 last week to boost his record to 28-16-1. While Tom went 4-2 and has a record of 26-18-1. Here is a look at this week’s picks! Get Paid with us!

Mike’s Picks

Pittsburgh (-9) Over Miami

My only loss last week was on the Canes, and it was a bit of a fluke. I’m sure after the win Miami traveling north to play in the cold and the elements isn’t high on their priority list. Not to mention they probably produced about 10 more turnover chains to celebrate a conference victory. Pittsburgh has the better quarterback and defense. Give me Pitt.

Oregon (-24.5) over Colorado

Colorado has one of the worst offenses in all of college football. That’s it. Nothing else. Oregon at home wins big.

Cincinnati (-27) over Tulane (STONE COLD LEAD PIPE LOCK OF THE WEEK)

Tulane doesn’t have a quarterback. Their starter is in the concussion may not play due to being in the concussion protocol and they legit have nobody else. Cincinnati knows if they want a spot in the final 4 they must blow out everyone. EVERYONE. Lay the lumber daddio!

Detroit (+3.5) over Philly

UPSET SPECIAL: The Lions are just due. They are totally due and MCDC is dying to get his first win as the head coach of this team. Lions probably win outright but take the 3.5 cause, well it’s the Detroit Lions!

Tennessee (+2.5) Over Indianapolis

UPSET SPECIAL #2: How the F’ is Tennesse an underdog to Indy. The wrong team is favored. Bet the Titans all day long.

Denver (-3) over Washington Football Team

This pick is more about Washington than Denver. The Broncos’ offense struggles at times, but I have zero faith at this time in the WFT. Denver at home sneaks out a win and barely covers.

Tom’s Picks

Cincinnati (-27) @ Tulane

This will be an absolute mismatch. Tulane has the 128th ranked defense going up against the Bearcats, who are ranked 10th at 41 points per game. While Tulane does have a decent offense, Cincinnati has the 3rd ranked defense. Tulane is 0-5 ATS in as many games. Take Cincy.

Florida State (+9.5) @ Clemson

Clemson is a shell who they have been the last 6 years. While they are undefeated at home, this spread is too much to an FSU team that is finding its footing. Clemson is 0-7 in their last 7 games as the betting favorite. This game should be close. Take FSU with near 10 points.

Oklahoma St (-30.5) vs Kansas

In their last 5 meetings, OK State has covered spreads of 23, 40.5, 17, 17.5 and 21.5. This game should be no different. Don’t be afraid to lay big money here.

Bengals (-11) @ New York Jets

See a pattern with the city in Ohio. Mike White is starting his first-ever NFL game against quite possibly one of the hottest teams in the league. This game won’t be close. Take the Bengals.

Patriots (+4.5) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Last year, the Patriots handed Justin Herbert the worst loss of his rookie season. I don’t expect anything different. Herbert will be better, but it is Bill Belichick and it’s hard to bet against young QBs. I believe this game will be tighter than people think.

Los Angeles Rams (-16) @ Texans

Davis Mills, meet Aaron Donald. This game will be a blowout by halftime. Matt Stafford is putting up MVP numbers and finally delivering on Sean McVay’s offense. With changes coming in Houston soon, don’t expect this one to be a close game. Take the Rams in a blowout.