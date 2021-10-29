As a long-running and much-loved NFL team, the Dolphins are not short of fans. In fact, several of those fans are A-list celebrities who love the team so much, they bought a stake in the franchise. This illustrious list includes none other than Jennifer Lopez, Fergie, and the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus. But you probably already knew that. Or at least, you did if you already call yourself a super fan! Dolphins super fans are defined by their encyclopedic knowledge of the team, their dedication to the franchise, and their enthusiasm regardless of what’s happening out on the field. Whether you want to take your Dolphins devotion to a higher level, or you already consider yourself a super fan of the team, we’ve put together a checklist of how to show your support.

Kit Out Your House in the Team Colors

The ultimate way to express your love for the team is to eat, sleep and breathe Dolphins culture. Luckily, the team colors are a very fetching nautical aqua and orange, opening up a whole host of different décor options for your home and wardrobe. An official jersey may not always make an appropriate outfit, but that doesn’t stop you from sneaking aqua and orange highlights into every room and every ensemble. Express your adoration for the guys by decking out your home from floor to ceiling, leaving no doubt as to where your loyalties lie. Pinterest is a great resource for finding out all the best ways to take your home decorating to the next level, including everything from lampshades to paint colors, to throws, scatter cushions, and even neon lights. As for the sartorial side of things, even the plainest work outfit can be jazzed up with socks, a silk tie, and subtle touches of color in your cufflinks.

Place Your Money Where Your Heart is

Another way to put your money where your heart is involved dipping a toe into the world of sports betting. If you’ve never ventured into this pastime before, then you are in for a treat. Many fans love to place a bet on the game as a form of raising the stakes and making the whole experience a little more exciting. It’s also a great way to publicly show your undying support for the team. Many Dolphins fans reside across the pond in the UK, but that doesn’t mean that they’re cut off from betting on their favorite team. The NFL has a strong presence in the United Kingdom that is growing year by year, and sites like SBO.net know this. They have details of the best betting sites online, including all the info on bonuses, free bets, and competitive odds. Whether you’re in the UK, the US, or elsewhere in the world, sites like this act as a one-stop-shop for all your sports betting questions. They’ll quickly direct you to the best betting sites and the best deals so that you can get on with enjoying the game.

Rack Up Live Games

It’s all well and good showing how much you love the Dolphins in everyday life, but how many live games have you actually been to? In order to call yourself a real supporter, you need to be attending as many games as you possibly can. As we edge nearer and nearer to Super Bowl LVI, action is starting to hot up across the entire NFL. There is never a time when the Dolphins don’t need the full support of their dedicated fans, and so making the effort to be there yourself really could make all the difference. As the 2021 regular season continues, the Dolphins still have plenty of Hard Rock Stadium games locked into their schedule. They’ve got some challenging matchups in their near future, making fan support all the more crucial, especially for those tense home games. So, what are you waiting for? No super fan is complete without a well-used season ticket.

All the Merch

And speaking of important purchases, the Dolphins merch department has a healthy catalog of items to buy, wherever you are in the world. From the basics like a cotton tee or a sideline cap to an entire dartboard cabinet and chef’s outfit, there is something to appeal to every different type of supporter. For the most part, you should be able to tell who a super fan is just by looking at them, so get started on some of the suggestions from the beginning of this article by browsing the official merch stores online.