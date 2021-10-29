In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about the loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. They preview this week’s upcoming game vs the Buffalo Bills and if Miami has any chance to win. Then the boys shift their discussion to where it all went wrong this upcoming season and who are some of the 2022 head coaching candidates the Dolphins may be interested in. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

