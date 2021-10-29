Louis and Mike join Scott and Alex from the “Two Old Dolfans” Podcast for a midseason look at the team. We talk Watson, Dolphins front office, coaching and we finish up talking about some positives we’ve seen in the 2021 Miami Dolphins. We had a great time and thank Scott and Alex for their willingness to join us for this podcast. If you’ve not heard them before and wish to do so you can find them and other great podcasts at Dolphinstalk.com