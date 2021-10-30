Colin Cowherd on FOX SPORTS spoke about the entire Tua situation in Miami and even if they don’t trade for Deshaun Watson the Dolphins have clearly moved on from Tua. He points out Tua’s stats aren’t bad and better than most of the first and second-year quarterbacks in the league right now and because of how Miami’s schedule lays out Tua should have good games in 7 of the last 10 games of the season vs the likes of the Giants, Jets twice, Houston…etc. And because of that, another team will give Tua a shot to be their starting QB when Miami moves on from him.



Loading...