Alex and Scott are back from Miami. It’s been two weeks (two games) since they’ve been able to punch out some time for a podcast – and this one is not even close to typical. Mike and Louis join us from FinFans podcast to do a “state of the union” address with our beloved but heartrending Miami Dolphins. We take an up front “panel” approach to four topics and let the discussions run from there. 1) Watson. 2) Front Office. 3) Coaching. 4) Players. There are many laughs, a lot of sarcasm, and a lot of personality in this episode. Fasten your seatbelts and give it a listen.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE