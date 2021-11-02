The Miami Dolphins fell short in Buffalo. They also fell short in whatever it was they were trying to do off the field before the trade deadline. They didn”t trade for Deshaun Watson, the publicly humiliated their starting quarterback, and their owner looked very sleazy in the process. Aaron and Josh are joined by Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com to discuss all of this on a new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW.

https://www.rainn.org/

https://www.nsvrc.org/

