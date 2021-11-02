Scott and Alex hit the studio to record their thoughts on the Dolphins latest game against the classless Buffalo Bills. That salt in our many wounds is really irritating. The dumpster fire that is our beloved Dolphins rolls on, as expected. This episode drips with sarcasm – and this year we’ve decided to take the dark humor up a notch. Have a laugh at our newest segment (we’ll tell you the name of it later). Houston is coming to Miami for a game the Dolphins should absolutely, positively, hands-down win. But will they? Recorded on Monday prior to the end of the NFL trade period.

