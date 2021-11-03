Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier finally made an appearance addressing the media this morning to answer questions regarding trade rumors/reports involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Miami’s current starting QB Tua Tagovailoa.

This was Grier’s first meeting with the media all season despite the team’s losing record and high criticism of the Dolphins 1st-round players that have not been performing up to their draft status.

And oh, what an explanation Grier gave to the media and Dolphins Nation. It was masterful. But I’m not buying it.

He basically stated that the team was just doing their due diligence to check up on Watson’s situation but stated the franchise is very happy with current starter Tua.

Grier also stated he was treating this situation as checking in on any other player who played at any other position.

“If there is player there considered one of the top players in the NFL, you have to look at it and try to go for it.”



I won’t deny that Grier doing his due diligence on players isn’t the right thing. Of course, if a top 10 quarterback is out there, and you aren’t sold on what you currently have, you have to check out that opportunity.



But he should know that handling the quarterback situation — especially when he already has drafted a young one with his own No. 5 overall pick just a year ago, and now he is flirting with another — is a delicate situation.

It invites controversy, heavy criticism, and a distraction to your team— all of which have continued since the offseason and midway through the regular season, and it’s has just been building ever since. Every new detail that has been reported regarding this story just adds to the pile of pressure this franchise must endure.

And he probably does know better. He’s smart enough.

Just like head coach Brian Flores and Stephen Ross are smart enough.

But it’s all hogwash.



“It has nothing to do with not believing in Tua [Tagovailoa]. We’re very happy with Tua.”

That is a lie.

Because it has everything to do with the organization not believing in Tua, because of the Miami Dolphins front office believed in Tua, then they wouldn’t be exploring options for another franchise quarterback.

It wasn’t just “checking in.” It wasn’t just the front office doing their “due diligence.” It wasn’t just looking for a backup quarterback.

It was looking to find a replacement for the franchise’s current starter. A starting quarterback that is only 14 starts into his career.

The Dolphins were trying to acquire Watson. And anyone who thinks otherwise is just in denial. At least Grier had the guts to admit his organization explored the idea of trading for the Houston Texan.

Grier’s statement on the franchise being “happy with Tua” is hogwash as well.

If the Dolphins are so happy with Tua, then why did they have heavy conversations with the Texans regarding a Top-10 quarterback in Watson who is elitely talented?

How come Brian Flores never shot down the Watson rumors? And instead, danced around them and allowed that window to stay open?

Why was a trade (which involves the Dolphins possibly surrendering three 1st-round picks) between both team’s reportedly agreed to and sourced by many trusted local and national media members, including John McClain, Armando Salguero, Adam Schefter, Barry Jackson?

Why did owner Stephen Ross have to get permission from the Texans in order to speak with Watson? Does Ross try to speak to every player the team inquires upon? I would say not.

Why did the Dolphins goes through all these lengths to get close to Watson, if they are so happy with Tua?

TRUTH: Because the Dolphins aren’t happy with Tua. And if it wasn’t for Watson’s legal situation, Watson would’ve been a member of the Miami Dolphins by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

But because the trade didn’t happen, the Dolphins are coming out one day later to cover up and express their “full” commitment to Tua. Essentially, making him a lame-duck QB for the remainder of his tenure as a Miami Dolphin.

And I have seen this story before. Because Stephen Ross similarly embarrassed one of his head coaches in a public fashion back in the 2011 offseason, when he was flirting with a Stanford head coach.

Back then, Ross and then GM Jeff Ireland was trying to secretly move on from the team’s head coach Tony Sporano by trying to entice Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh to take the Miami job.

But the story got out, and the media caught wind. And to save face, Ross held a press conference with Ireland and Sporano present. And claimed that he met with Harbaugh only to give him advice on whether he should stay at Stanford with star quarterback Andrew Luck, or take an NFL head coaching job.

Everyone could tell Sporano was pissed to have his owner sneaking behind his back to find his replacement. Sparano was also hurt by the betrayal of Ireland of whom he worked with during his Dallas Cowboy days prior to their hiring in Miami.

The Dolphins tried to overcome this public embarrassment by giving Sporano a contract extension, but the PR damage was already done. It made Sporano look like a lame-duck coach, and it caused Sporano to lose the locker room.

The Dolphins started the 2011 season 0-7 and fired Sporano before the season’s end.

The 2021 Miami Dolphins are on a 7-game losing streak.

Does anyone see a picture here?

The Miami Dolphins are doing the same thing to Tua Tagovailoa that they did to Sporano. And Tua could very well be sharing the same fate as Sporano once Watson’s legal situation is cleared up during the 2022 offseason.

Or perhaps Tua becomes to feel so embarrassed and unwanted by this organization that he wants to be traded elsewhere. After all, why would he want to play for an organization that obviously wants somebody else? The team hasn’t given him anything on the field to work with, aside from a talented wide-receiver core that is so brittle that it still hasn’t played a single game together.

This scenario definitely damaged Tua’s relationship with the Dolphins even more.

And whether it’s Ross, Grier, or Flores (or all three) initiating the move for Watson. We’ve at least learned for sure that Ross doesn’t learn from his mistakes at doing business.

He only repeats them.