After the Dolphins failed to trade for Deshaun Watson, Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct and assault made a statement that seemed to imply either the Dolphins, Texans, or Watson’s team tried to convince his clients to settle their cases. Grier responded to that and a number of other questions regarding the sad state of affairs that is the Miami Dolphins 2021 season. Aaron and Josh discuss this and preview the Dolphins’ Week 9 opponents—the Houston Texans—on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

