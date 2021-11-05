Often injured Miami Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker has been placed on injured reserve meaning he must sit out and miss at least 3 games before he can return to the active roster. The Dolphins wide receiver had just missed three games due to injury and now will miss at least 3 more. Parker has a long history of missing time due to injuries and this trend continues in 2021 and hasn’t lived up to expectations since being an early-round 1 selection for the Dolphins in 2015. One has to wonder if he has worn out his welcome in Miami and if the Dolphins will move on from him this upcoming offseason because of his lack of durability and inability to get on the field each week.

Source: The #Dolphins are placing WR DeVante Parker on Injured Reserve after suffering a setback with his hamstring in practice. He’s now out three games minimum. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

Parker suffered a setback with his hamstring injury that he just rehabbed and returned from causing him to now go on IR.