The TuAmigos Podcast is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge are here to bring their perspective to the DolphinsTalk.com Family. On today’s show, they talk about this week’s game vs Houston and play a game where they try to name five players on the Houston Texans. They also evaluate Chris Grier and the job he has done as Miami’s GM, and grade Tua for each of the games he has played this season. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



