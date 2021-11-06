This week the Miami Dolphins (1-7) will host the Houston Texans(1-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in a battle of two teams on 7 game losing streaks. The Dolphins placed WR DeVante Parker on IR that will sideline him a minimum of 3 weeks. The Houston Texans activated QB Tyrod Taylor off IR and looks like he will get the start this Sunday. QB Tua Tagovailoa was limited all week with a finger injury but head coach Brian Flores is optimistic Tua can play. Now 3 things to watch for this Sunday.

1. How will Miami slow down Tyrod Taylor

Dolphins fans are all too familiar with Taylor from his time up in Buffalo. Taylor has a rep among Dolphin fans as a ‘Dolphins killer” with 10 touchdowns to 0 interceptions, 112 rating with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 starts. The defense will need to keep Taylor in check both in and outside of the pocket or it will be a long day. Ogbah and Phillips will need to keep containment while the linebackers have to make sure Taylor has nowhere to go if he breaks the pocket.

2. Can the offense get it going early?

Last week the Offense really struggled to get it going and this week they have a much better opportunity and hopefully they can seize it. Tua will have to try to stretch the field deep which can help open up the underneath routes. The run game will also have to start fast if you want to be able to utilize the RPO section of your offense. Without Parker or Fuller guys like Waddle, Ford and Wilson will need to step up.

3. Can the offensive line give Tua time to throw?

It is no secret the Dolphins’ offensive line has been horrible this season. They have not given Tua or Brissett the protection needed to scan the field and or take a shot down the field. Tua has done a good job making some of the shortcomings upfront by getting the ball out quickly but defenses will crowd the line of scrimmage and make it really difficult. If the line can hold up and the Dolphins can get Waddle down the field for a long shot look for the offensive to look a lot more smoothly on Sunday.

X factor Offense: Jaylen Waddle

With no Parker or Fuller look for Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle to be the focal point of the offense. Jaylen Waddle has been forcing defenses to keep a safety over the top showing respect for his speed and big playability. Now it’s up to the Dolphins’ offensive staff and Tua to get him going deep and really add the element to the offense you thought you were drafting at number 6 overall. I believe Waddle will have a big day en route to his first 100 yards receiving performance.

X Factor Defense: Front 7

This is a little vague but I believe this game defensively relies on the front 7. A unit that has been getting beat up on so far this season they have a test against a mobile QB, something that has haunted them the last few seasons. If able to get pressure they can change the course of the game and force Taylor into some poor decisions.

Prediction: Dolphins(1-7) 24 Texans(1-7) 21.

This could really go either way but as a Dolphins fan, I’m going with a Dolphins victory to end the losing streak. I see Tua connecting with Waddle for 1 long touchdown on route to his first 100-yard performance. Add in a Gaskin TD and another passing TD to Gesicki I think Dolphins can edge this one out and get back into the winning column.