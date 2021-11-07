Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that before last week’s trade deadline the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens discussed a trade involving Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard. Per Rapoport “Miami wanted premium picks for a player of Howard’s caliber, likely a first-rounder and more. To make that happen, Baltimore would have wanted the Dolphins to eat some of what’s left of Howard’s $13.785 million salary.

Despite efforts on both sides, and some good-faith negotiations, a trade never materialized.

It wasn’t the first time the Dolphins had trade talks around Howard, as the Cowboys famously had similar discussions during the draft.”

In the summer the Dolphins re-worked Howard’s contract to fill it up with incentives for the 2021 season and at that time they also made a verbal promise to Howard that in the offseason (Feb/March 2022) they would work on a new long-term contract with Howard or move him so he can get the financial compensation he wants.