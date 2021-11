In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the fallout from the Tua and Watson situation, he recaps and gives his thoughts on Miami’s victory over the Texans, and what the 2022 Dolphins will look like if Brian Flores is still the head coach. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.





