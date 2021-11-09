Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss Odell Beckham, Jr. The performances against the Texans that caught our attention and give props to Brissett for his performance. Lou breaks down the running game or lack thereof. The defense was aggressive and it affected the outcome. We both appreciated the game plan Josh Boyer put together on the defensive side. We talk about the upsets Sunday including the Jaguars beating the Bills.

We briefly discuss the Ravens. Our next show will be Monday the 15th and we’ll recap the Ravens game.

