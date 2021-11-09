Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Dolphins, at long last, winning their second game of the season. It wasn’t a terribly impressive showing, but it wasn’t all negative either. Of course, the big storyline was Tua being benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett due to an jury to a finger on his throwing hand. It’s not exactly that simple, so they guys get into it. Then they look ahead to a tough Thursday Night matchup with the Ravens. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

