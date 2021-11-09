Just in case you are wondering about the title – you read it right. It’s not “pastry” it’s “party.” With a “W” in it. Scott and Alex reunite on a Monday evening to discuss the game with the Texans. Highlights and lowlights. They’ve reached the philosophical “question everything” point with this team. There are a number of good plays to celebrate, and they do so. The overall mood is dominated by the dumpster fire that is our beloved Dolphins – and the numbers are examined to shed the light of truth into the disguise that a win gives the team. Our hosting duo has re-named the new “Circus moment” segment to something more direct and brutal. Same music. Same purpose. Looking to the Thursday game with the Ravens… those numbers are historically horrifying. Will anything change this year? Nudge nudge, wink wink.

