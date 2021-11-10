The Miami Dolphins have had a long, disappointing, and frustrating season. A season that started with promise and optimism has turned into an utter disaster. Sure there are eight games left, and the Dolphins can finish strong, but it won’t matter. There are a lot of reasons for the bad season a defense that has regressed, inconsistent quarterback play, and a god-awful offensive line. The other area that has been a huge disappointment has been the receivers. The thing is should we really be surprised by this?

General manager Chris Grier said at the end of last year, the goal in the off-season was to add more playmakers on offense. The problem is he banked on players returning from injury or opted out last year. He also signed a receiver in free agency that hasn’t played a full season in his 5-year career. He drafted a receiver with the 6th pick in Jaylen Waddle, who is getting the ball but isn’t being used to his skill set. He also drafted a tight end in Hunter Long, who hasn’t seen the field much at all because he’s caught in a numbers game in a talented tight end group, so you won’t see him for a least another season unless head coach Brian Flores decides the season is a loss and plays him. Grier’s decisions at receiver have failed miserably.



DeVante Parker, the teams 1st round pick in 2015, has had durability issues since coming into the league and every season since entering the NFL, and this year is no different. The frustrating part is Parker is a talented receiver who makes big plays, but his career has been marred by nagging injuries that have kept him out of the lineup or at times inconsistent play. It’s time for the Dolphins to move on from him after the season. It’s always a hamstring, groin, foot, or whatever, and it’s annoying to see this every year. When Parker is in the lineup, you see the potential, but he’s in and out of the lineup.

Will Fuller, who the Dolphins signed to a one-year contract this off-season, is a speedy stretch the field receiver and makes big plays. However, just like Parker, Fuller has never played a full season since coming into the league in 2016. The Dolphins should have seen this but overlooked it and gave him a make-or-break one-year deal. Well, we all know how that’s going, and it’s like most of the Dolphins free agency choices the last two decades, so after the season, Fuller can walk.

Preston Williams is another talented receiver, but his season the last two years has had his season cut short by knee and foot injuries. This year was brought along slowly from his foot injury last year, but also been in and out with other nagging injuries and been inactive for disciplinary reasons. Williams, like Parker and Fuller, is talented but is also unavailable a lot. On top of that, he doesn’t pick up the playbook well at all. After the season, don’t bother tendering him and let him walk.

Albert Wilson, who opted out last year, was supposed to bring some more speed to the offense. He got off to a great start in training camp and then got hurt. Now you don’t see him doing anything on the field. His contract expires after the season, and he can walk.

Grier should have been smarter this off-season and banking on returning players who have durability concerns, but he overlooked it. There is potential in this group, but the problem is they haven’t been on the field together during the season or training camp. The Dolphins need to look for more playmakers that don’t have durability concerns. Injuries are a part of football, yes, but when you have nagging injuries year after year, you are injury-prone, and your best ability is your availability. This backfired big time. Waddle is the biggest threat on offense and is going to be a good player for years to come. Mack Hollins, Isiah Ford, and Kirk Meritt are fine players and play hard but they are number 4 receivers best. The Dolphins need improvement at receiver and dynamic players. They don’t have enough, and the ones they have aren’t available mostly. The Dolphins need to rebuild this area after the season.