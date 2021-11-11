It was announced two hours before game time that the Dolphins are going to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback tonight vs Baltimore. Tua will be the back-up quarterback. This will be 5th start Tua has missed this year, if you include the Bills game where he only played a few snaps early in the 1st quarter it is really the 6th game this year he has missed.

Jacoby Brissett will start for Dolphins tonight, sources tell me. Tua will backup still recovering from fractured middle finger. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 11, 2021