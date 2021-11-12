We are just going to forget about last week altogether. Tom through an imperfect weekend (0-6) where Mike had a much better Sunday than Saturday going 3-3. Overall for the season, Mike is 33-23-1 and Tom is 29-27-1.

But a wise person once said:……“The only sure thing about luck is that it will change.” – Wilson Mizner

With that said, here are this week’s picks!

Mike’s picks

Michigan -1.5 over Penn St

I know the rest of the gambling world is taking Penn St as a home dog, I am going the opposite way. Michigan has more talent and is the better team. I know, I know, Jim Harbaugh in a big game but I don’t think this is a big game because Penn St is an ordinary team this year. I will take Michigan.

Michigan St -12 over Maryland

Maryland STINKS! That’s why Im going with Michigan St here. State came off a big loss they know they gotta win to keep their playoff hopes alive. It does scare me that they have Ohio St next week so they could be looking ahead, but the fact they have to win must win, can’t lose another, and that overrides that look ahead fear. Give me Michigan St and lay the points.

Virginia +5.5 over Notre Dame

When Notre Dame comes to town they always get the opponent’s “A” game. Virginia has a high-powered offense and puts up 40+ most weeks. UVA will score and I think this is a field goal game, either way, so give me the 5.5 with a home dog. They may win outright but at worse, they just gotta keep it close.

Buffalo -13 over the NY Jets

I hate laying this many points and laying them on the road. But in my opinion, the Bills had a “fluke” loss last week vs the Jags and now someone has to pay. Enter the NY Jets and Mike White/Zach Wilson/Joe Flacco…………. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHO THE QUARTERBACK IS! Bills are gonna lay a thumping on someone and it will be ugly.

LA Rams -3.5 over San Francisco

The Rams had a slip up last week and like the Bills now someone has to pay. Enter San Francisco and this miserable team having a miserable season. Rams have a better quarterback, better skill position players, better head coach, and more talent on defense. The Rams win easily on the road.

Tampa Bay/Washington UNDER 51

The Washington Football team can’t score and I think Tampa won’t go totally nuts on the road. UNDER is the play here.

Tom’s Picks

SMU (-7) vs Central Florida

UCF has beaten SMU 3 consecutive times dating back to 2018. In 2021, SMU should handle Central Florida. UCF is an underdog for only the second time this season and are 1-3 on the road. SMU hasn’t lost at home and it won’t start Saturday. Lay the 7 and watch the Mustangs flourish.

Georgia @ Tennessee UNDER 56

What do we know about Georgia this season? They do not give up many points. Allowing just under 7 PPG, the Vols will struggle to move the ball. If this game stays under 28 at the half, this will be a given. Take the better defense to keep this under.

Wake Forest (-1.5) vs NC State

This is essentially for all the marbles. A Wake Forest win, they are in the conference championship game. Wake is the second best offense in NCAA this season and should be able to win the game by more than a point. They are also 5-0 at home. I like their chances to cover less than a field goal.

New England (-2.5) vs Cleveland

No Nick Chubb, no Kareem Hunt. That is a massive loss for the Browns who are looking to keep track in the north. The Patriots have struggled at home (weird right?), but they have been playing great defensive football the last 3 weeks. I think that continues against an inconsistent Baker Mayfield. Take the home team.

Atlanta (+10) @ Dallas

Atlanta went into New Orleans last week and beat the Saints in a tough match-up, while Dallas was humiliated at home against Denver. Dak still isn’t 100%, Zeke is banged up and you can’t count Matty Ice out in a comeback situation. This game stays within a score which will give Atlanta the cover. Take em.

Rams (-3.5) @ San Francisco

49ers are reeling and Trey Lance time will soon be upon us. Rams just added OBJ into the mix and they are out for blood after the Titans mangled them last Sunday night. Matt Stafford should have a big game and this game should be out of reach before the 4th even begins. Take the Rams.