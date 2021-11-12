In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about a variety of topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Carter and Jorge talk about how the Dolphins beat the Ravens on Thursday night football. If there is a legit chance they can win out and run the table, and they go through the rest of the Dolphins’ schedule and do game-by-game predictions. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.





Loading...

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE