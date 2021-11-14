The Miami Dolphins earned their second straight win on Thursday night after their 22-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. This has allowed fans to go into the Sunday games in good spirit, knowing the win is already in the bag.

This underdog victory not only gives the players a boost, but it also showed why any criticism of head coach Brian Flores earlier this season was unjust.



Back-To-Back Elite Defensive Performances

One of the staples of Flores’ coaching last year was how good the defense was. Only five teams allowed fewer total points than Miami in 2020. Only the Houston Texans have allowed more total points than the Dolphins so far in 2021, who is also dead last in total yards and total passing yards allowed and is 26th in rushing yards allowed.

Until last Sunday, the defense had struggled, but they got the opportunity to put things right against a Texans team that had last won a game on the opening weekend. The game featured nine turnovers in the 17-9 win for Miami. While five of these came from Dolphins players, the defense managed to force four.

Jerome Baker recorded an interception and seven total tackles. The Dolphins had five sacks, including two and a half from Jerome Baker.

Miami then backed this up in Thursday’s win, with Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard, and both Brandon and Byron Jones particularly impressing.

Flores Overcoming Recency Bias

There is no doubt that the season has not been perfect from a coaching point of view, but it was only a few months ago when the entire NFL world hailed Flores as an excellent head coach. After the start made, those comments seemed to be few and far between.

While it remains to be seen if the draft picks in 2020 and 2021 were his or Chris Grier’s picks, the win on Thursday has reminded everyone why he is an excellent coach and why he absolutely should be in the role for a long time.

Whatever Baltimore threw at Miami, the defense handled. They were quick off the edge. Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh didn’t know what to do.

The NFL is often referred to as a “What have you done for me lately?” league. Flores oversaw a difficult start to the 2019 season before turning it around down the stretch, and there are similar signs in 2021.

The term “Hot seat” was widely off the mark. Flores is the guy moving forward. If personnel is to change, the last place people should look is the head coach position.