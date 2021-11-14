Wow, just wow. A real Shocker in Miami on Thursday night. The Dolphins D came to life and ate Mr. Jackson, and his coach for dinner! Alex and Scott got together at lunch on Friday bursting at the seams to talk about this one. Despite a ton of stinking garbage from the offense – did Tua prove himself a hero? Conversely, how about that D? This is the D we expected this year, and despite being overjoyed at seeing it punch Harbaugh in the face, the two old Dolfans are still pretty pissed at our coaches for having it take this long to show up. So much to talk about in this one, including some numbers you won’t believe. Alex digs into some stats, both from this game, as well as looking ahead to the Jets. At the prompting of a long time Radio professional, and friend, Scott adds some more levity to the pod during editing. Who is this weeks Ass Clown award winner? Don’t miss this post-prime time game episode!

