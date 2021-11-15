Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Dolphins taking the nation by surprise with their 22-10 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens. From the throwback performance by the defense (was Brian Flores calling the plays?), to Robert Hunt’s fake fat guy TD, to Tua’s dramatic performance off the bench, it was the best game of the season for the Dolphins. The guys chat about all of it and look ahead to FTJ Week #1 on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

