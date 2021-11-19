The Miami Dolphins had an impressive upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night. It improved their record to 3-7 and the second win in a row. The victory got fans excited as they should, but with the big victory of the Ravens and what looks like a favorable schedule for the next four games, some think maybe the Dolphins can win a few to make a run at the playoffs. As Jim Mora would say, Playoffs??? I think some fans and writers should pump the breaks on that talk. What makes me think that will?

Yes, the Dolphins have a favorable schedule for the next four games. They play the New York Jets twice, the Carolina Panthers, and the New York Giants and their records aren’t great, plus 3 out of those four are at home. However, the Dolphins played the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons teams they should but found ways to lose, especially against the Jaguars., who are one of the worst teams in the league. The Dolphins were lucky to squeak by the Houston Texans at home in a game in which they turned it over five times. When you turn it over five times you should lose, but the Texans are so god awful they couldn’t take advantage of their opportunities. Just because the schedule looks favorable doesn’t mean the Dolphins will win.



The Dolphins’ defense has played so much better the last few weeks, so it gives me optimism. However, it’s the offense that gives me cause for concern. The offensive line has been average at best, and that’s being. While the Jets have had their struggles on defense, I don’t trust the offensive line for a whole game; they have lapses, and that can be an undoing in a close game. Plus, even though they got blown out in their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they kept them in the game in the first half and found a way to get some shots on Josh Allen. With the offensive line being bad it could lead to some shots on the quarterback and perhaps some turnovers.

The other thing that worries me is the quarterback situation. I’m concerned with Tua Tagovailoa getting, but Brian Flores hasn’t handled the situation well. With the Deshaun Watson rumors and then how he’s handled Tagovailoa with his latest injury, a fracture of his middle finger on his throwing hand. He’s good enough to start but can be the backup; what’s up with that? If he’s good enough to be active, then play him; otherwise, don’t activate him. Then when Jacoby Brissett got hurt, and Tagovailoa comes and plays a series, Brissett is good to come back in, but Flores keeps Tagovailoa in. So what are you doing? It was painful to watch Brissett, but you should play Tua if he can play; otherwise, why keep jerking him around?

The last thing is our lack of a running game. It’s downright pathetic and embarrassing. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed aren’t getting the job done. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is looking worse with each passing week not taking a running back with his 3rd pick in the first round of the 2020 draft. Noah Igbinoghene was drafted, and he has played very little at all. While the running backs they passed on, Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift, are blossoming. Taylor is becoming one of the better young running backs in football, and the Dolphins passed on him for a corner that can’t get on the field. The Dolphins running game is more embarrassing now than 2yrs ago, but it won’t be fixed until after the season. The Dolphins are one-dimensional, and defenses are crowding the line of scrimmage because our line is terrible, and we have no playmakers on the outside to scare the defense.

I hope the Dolphins can get on a winning streak the next few weeks, but the way the season is going I’m skeptical. I hope our defense continues to play as well as it’s played lately, and our offense can somehow find a rhythm. Playoffs is a pipe dream to me.