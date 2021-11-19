🚨NEW EPISODE:🚨

The Splash Zone with Dan Jablonski is BACK!



Season 2, Episode 7: Playoffs? Predicting How the Next 5 Weeks Will Play Out Around the AFC

Coming off a HUGE win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night, the Dolphins look to continue their win streak against the New York Jets in week 11. With a favorable schedule coming up for Miami (@Jets, Panthers, Giants, Jets) are the playoffs really out of the equation? Host Dan Jablonski breaks down how the AFC might play out over the next 5 weeks of the season with predictions for every team in the AFC and an updated playoff picture. Tune in now to see if you agree with these predictions and find out where the Miami Dolphins might stand heading into Christmas day. And as always, a break down of the week 11 matchup against the New York Jets to wrap up the show.

Links to listen: 🔊🎧 🏈 🐬

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-splash-zone-a-miami-dolphins-podcast/id1550208896?i=1000542508684

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3X2YOTTR2UlBLZsFEKM4Qa?si=1AWtkRL-RT2mrKsIcMxaiw

Google: https://podcasts.google.com?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNTk2MzEzLnJzcw%3D%3D&episode=QnV6enNwcm91dC05NTc5ODUy

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE & LEAVE A REVIEW!

#FINSUP