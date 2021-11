In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about a variety of topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Carter and Jorge talk about Tua’s numbers now that he has officially played 16 games, and which teams in the AFC could Miami beat. Plus they are joined by DouglieDoWrong to talk all things Miami Dolphins. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE