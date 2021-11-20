The Miami Dolphins on Saturday announced they have elevated running back Duke Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs the Jets. The Dolphins running game has been lackluster this year in part due to the running backs underperforming this season. Johnson is a 6 year veteran with a lot of experience and could provide the Dolphins running game the boost it has been looking for.

Roster Move | We have elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster for Sunday’s game. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2021