Back in 2020, it was the Miami Dolphins playing with a strong defense that gave the team an identity and an opportunity to win every Sunday. That showed by the end of the year when the Dolphins reached a 10-6 record with a defense that was 6th in points-allowed, and an offense that was mediocre in Y/G (22nd) and total points (15th).

Things were looking up until the 2021 season came along and the Dolphins offense plummeted to one of the worst offenses in the league in almost every major category. They can’t run the ball, they can’t block or protect the quarterback, and they can’t score points on a consistent basis.

But there is hope entering this Jets game: the Defense and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are coming off a strong win against a Ravens team that looked like one of the best teams in 2021. The defense dominated that game and gave opposing quarterback Lamar Jackson one of the worst statistical performances of his career.

The defense has been stout since getting back to their 2020 selves in their Halloween game in Buffalo. They are blitzing more, using more defensive stunts with their D-lineman and linebackers, and young safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are becoming local stars.

So the last 3 games have shown that there is consistency coming from the defense.

The offense is the problem, and it will continue to be a problem until the line is fixed, and some true starting-caliber running backs are acquired by this Dolphins team. The wide-receiving corps has also been dealing with injuries to its Top-3 weapons: Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, and Preston Williams.

And regardless of whether the Dolphins front office believes in him or not, Tua seems to be one of the few bright spots outside of Mike Gesicki and Jalen Waddle and a consistent aspect to this offense that gives it a chance to perform on game days. When he is on the field, there are sparks, there are drives, there are points. There is SOMETHING.

You can tell Tua has taken a step from his rookie year and is more in-tune with an RPO-oriented offense. Players— like Mike Gesicki— have praised Tua for his command, leadership, work ethic, competitiveness, and toughness. Tua is getting the players lined up in the right spots, and calling out the right protections to his lineman.

And Tua is slowly but surely putting the finger injury (which has plagued him since Halloween) behind him. Coming off the bench, he put up over 150 yards and 1 touchdown in 1 half versus the Ravens, and Tua is expected to start on Sunday against the Jets.

During the last two games, the Miami Dolphins have only allowed a total of 19 points to opposing teams. Pretty good.

However, over the last 3 games that the defense has come alive, the Dolphins (as a team) have gone over the 20-point mark only once— and that was last week’s game against the Ravens.

Luckily, for the Dolphins, they are facing the New York Jets. And the Jets (2-7) are arguably an even a bigger mess than the Dolphins this season while dealing with similar issues as far as their offensive line and quarterback situation.

Jets rookie and original starting quarterback — Zach Wilson— has been unimpressive this season, a turnover machine, and eventually injured in his 2nd meeting against the Patriots.

Jets backup QB — Mike White— was “Tony Romo” for a moment, and then “Pick-City” the following week. He was eventually injured against the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Making the way for the return of the “missing man” Josh Johnson.

But the Jets quickly decided to move on from the Johnson experiment and the possible return of Mike White, and instead traded for longtime veteran backup Joe Flacco— a quarterback the Jets know from a year prior, but not necessarily a quarterback that 1st-year head coach Robert Saleh knows.

Flacco is the proclaimed starter on Sunday versus the Dolphins. Saleh is betting on Flacco’s experience to pull the Jets out of their hole, but Flacco must learn and master a new playbook in the limited time that he’s been in New York.

Flacco must also elevate a limited supporting cast surrounding him. And judging from his last Jets start against the Dolphins in 2020— a 24-0 loss — the odds are not in his favor. Not much has changed for the Jets since Flacco’s departure and return which should put the Dolphins at a considerable advantage.

If Dolphins intend to win this game, they have to protect Tua and take advantage of one of the worst defenses in the league. Utilize tight-end Mike Gesicki over the middle, and draw up some big plays for speedy WR Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins defense has to get to an aged stationary quarterback in Joe Flacco. Hit him, pressure him, make him not want to come onto the field for the next drive. The defense needs to continue stuffing the run and follow that by getting turnovers in the secondary.