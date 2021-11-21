Don’t look now but the Dolphins have won two straight including a 22-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday to get to 3-7. The defense seems to be coming alive with another strong performance. The offense seemed to find a groove late in the game when Tua Tagovailoa came in for the injured Jacoby Brissett. Tua is expected to start with DT Christian Wilkins and LB Andrew Van Ginkel questionable and RB Duke Johnson elevated to the active roster. The Jets have given up 40+ points in 3 of the last 4 games and Joe Flacco is expected to start at quarterback.

1. Stay aggressive on defense

The Dolphins’ defense looked like last year’s defense on Thursday night stacking the line and letting Lamar Jackson beat them with his legs. Look for the defense to do the same this week with an immobile Flacco behind center. Force him to make fast decisions and make a mistake



2. Get offense in rhythm

The offense has been sputtering most of the season but has a chance to pick up momentum here with a favorable matchup against a below-average Jets defense. The offense needs to have a strong showing and prove they can move the ball. Tua will need to feast on the secondary as the strength of this Jets defense is up front. The bar should be 24 points from the offense.

3. Get off to a hot start

On the road in a divisional game, you have to come out and play well from whistle to whistle. Starting fast is crucial in being able to control the game and allowing your defense to pin ears back and attack the QB if you can get a nice lead. If Dolphins start slow and Jets come out and hot it will allow the crowd and young Jets game to feel the momentum and make it a long day for the Dolphins

X factor: Tua Tagovailoa

This is a huge game for Tua coming off a relief victory over the Ravens where he completes 8 passes for 159 yards and a rushing touchdown. Carry that momentum into New York where the Jets defense and secondary has not been good in recent weeks this could be a big game for Tua. If he comes out and really struggles it will not be a good look. A good day for him from my perspective would be around 250 yards passing and 2 scores and of course, a win.

Prediction: Dolphins (3-7) 24, Jets (2-7) 16

I see Miami going on the road and picking up their 3rd straight victory. This will not be an easy game against a divisional rival but I believe the Dolphins will do enough to win this game and head back home 4-7 on the season.