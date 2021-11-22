In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins win over the NY Jets and shares his thoughts on who played well in the Fins win over their division rival. Plus he previews the Dolphins-Panthers game this upcoming week. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

 

