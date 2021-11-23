Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Miami Dolphins winning their third straight game, a 24-14 victory over the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. It wasn’t pretty, but it was efficient and the team did what it needed to do to overcome a well-prepared Jets team with a savvy veteran QB. They chat the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game and look ahead to a big Thanksgiving weekend with plenty to be thankful for. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DOLPHINSTALK.COM!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE