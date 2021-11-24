On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about last week’s victory over the NY Jets and the Dolphins’ third win in a row. They talk about the play of the defense, Myles Gaskin, and Tua. They talk about the Dolphins signing running Phillip Lindsay and how he may help this team as well as the return of Michael Deiter. Plus, they give you an update on the Jets-Dolphins kickoff time for Week 15 which has been announced. They also answer your mailbag questions and talk about what is the correct time to eat Thanksgiving dinner. Mike runs down his list of things he is thankful for this Thanksgiving. And Ian and Mike preview this Sunday’s Panthers-Dolphins game and talk about what Miami needs to do to come out on top and win their 4th in a row. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.







Loading...

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.