Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview the Carolina Panthers @ the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday. We talk about the Panthers and tell you what we think the Dolphins will need to do to beat them. We close with our predictions.
Here Come The Carolina Panthers
