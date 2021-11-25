Glen Poole, Jr joins his Uncle, Michael Fink to talk about what it’s been like for him, a die-hard fan since 2004 to be a Dolphins fan. Glen covers a wide range of topics including a draft day conversation he had with Joe Rose at the draft party in 2020. He discusses his hopes for the team and his disappointments.
Generations – A Younger Perspective On Our Dolphins
Glen Poole, Jr joins his Uncle, Michael Fink to talk about what it’s been like for him, a die-hard fan since 2004 to be a Dolphins fan. Glen covers a wide range of topics including a draft day conversation he had with Joe Rose at the draft party in 2020. He discusses his hopes for the team and his disappointments.