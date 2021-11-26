Happy holidays everyone! We moved this week’s Gambling Corner’ to print this week as we spend time with our loved ones (and work of course!). Mike went 3-3 last week to move to 40-28-1 and Tom went 2-4 moving his record to 33-35-1. This is the final week of the college football regular season before we move into the conference titles. NFL is just ramping up down the stretch and there is a nice slate of games to make some money on. Here are this week’s picks!

Mike

Miami (-21) over Duke

Duke may be one of the single worst college football teams in America behind New Mexico. Miami won’t have to do much here to win and come out on top and cover.

Virginia (-7) over Virginia Tech

Tech has surprised me some weeks and hung around but with Armstrong back at quarterback for the Cavs this has Virginia putting up 40+ on the Hookies.

Ohio St (-7) over Michigan

I think the Michigan defense will slow down the Ohio St offense, but it damn sure won’t stop it. And Michigan damn sure can’t keep up with the scoring.

UCLA (-6.5) over California

Chip Kelly is building a monster out at UCLA that is flying under the radar. Watch out America…..WATCH OUT!

Seattle (EVEN) over Washington Football Team

Seattle has to win one eventually and with a few extra days rest and a prime-time game I think they show up and beat a very ordinary Washington football team on the road.

Miami/Carolina UNDER 42

The Dolphins offense is painful to watch and I’m not sure Cam Newton will have the Panthers scoring a lot. Take the Under and watch a game where nothing happens but a lot of punts.

Houston (-2.5) over NY Jets

I have no faith in either team but Houston is at home, has a veteran quarterback, and is slightly (not by much) better than the Jets

Tom

FRIDAY SPECIAL- UCF (-17.5) vs South Florida

This may be one of the easier games on the slate Friday afternoon. UCF will look to continue its dominance of South Florida. UCF seemingly has every advantage on offense and defense. South Florida struggles early in games and if UCF can get the ball into the end zone early, this game will be over before halftime.

Penn St at Michigan State UNDER 52

As with most Big 10 finales, this one should be no different. State lost their opportunity to make the Playoff with their blowout loss on the road at the Horseshoe. They return home with a chance to lock up a good bowl game, possibly Rose bowl. Penn State doesn’t give up a ton defensively and that makes this game an under play.

Oregon (-7) vs Oregon St

The Ducks have a ton to play for this week against their cross-state rival. The likely Rose Bowl spot is on the line and Oregon would love to be in it. Oregon St may keep this close but after last year’s stunning upset, the Ducks are out for revenge. Take Oregon.

Oklahoma (+4.5) @ Oklahoma St

Both teams come into this game ranked 5th and 6th in the College Football Playoff. With a win and some help, which they will get with Alabama/Georgia, Ohio St/Michigan loser dropping out potentially, this is a huge game. The Sooners have won the last 6 meetings with the Cowboys. I think this game stays tight.

Houston (-2.5) vs New York Jets

Talk about a battle of some bad teams. Zach Wilson is returning for the Jets but who cares? Tyrod Taylor should have success against this defense. This game may be close because of whom is playing in it, but give me the veteran over the rookie who has struggled.

Tampa Bay (-160) @ Indianapolis

If taking a ML, you look at the the QBs. I will take Tom Brady in a dome 100 out of 100 times. Colts have been hot but it’s hard to bet against Tom Brady in a straight up wager.

Baltimore (-3.5) vs Cleveland

If I had Mike’s horn, I would sound it off for the ‘Stone Cold Lead Pipe Lock of the Week” on this game. The Browns can’t score anymore and are struggling to do anything. Ravens should have back Lamar Jackson and that’s a problem for the Browns. Give me the Ravens at home in primetime against the Brownies.