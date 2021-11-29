The Miami Dolphins, like no other club in history, rose from the depths of professional football’s first-year dregs to the summit of their sport in six years. When they entered the AFL as the ninth team in 1966, they made their professional football debut.

The Miami Dolphins have been a popular option for clients when it comes to American Football League (AFL) betting for over a decade.

According to the American Gaming Body, the industry's national trade body, more than 45 million Americans expect to bet on NFL games in safe casinos this year. Furthermore, many bettors choose the Miami Dolphins as a wagering club. Take a look at five of the best Miami Dolphins games of all time.



Miami Dolphins (34) VS Buffalo Bills (31)

Because it had meaning and a memorable finish, it was a no-brainer to make this one of the finest games in history.

With 1:12 left in the game, Buffalo led 31-28 after a 28-yard field goal and Clay’s second score of the day. After Drake returned a kickoff 39 yards and Moore completed two passes, Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks blasted a career-long 55-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. In overtime, the Bills had a 48-yard kickoff return, but Carpenter missed a 45-yard field goal try, giving the Dolphins new life.

The Dolphins would take control of the ball on their own 15 with little over four minutes left. With 51 seconds remaining in the game, Franks lined up for a 27-yard "chip shot" field goal. This win secured the Dolphins' lone playoff spot of the decade, in addition to the thrilling nature of the game.

Miami Dolphins (31) VS Chicago Bears (28)

Prior to this game, the Bears had three straight victories while the Dolphins had a "meltdown." Kenyan Drake fumbled on 3rd-and-1 from the Bears' 1-yard line, but the Bears recovered and won in overtime. Cody Parkey of the Chicago Bears tried a game-winning field goal from the Miami Dolphins' 35-yard line in the final seconds of the game, but he missed wide right. In the last minute of the game, Dolphins kicker Sanders hit a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give the Dolphins the win.

Miami Dolphins (22) VS Cincinnati Bengals (20)

The Dolphins lead 10-3 after six punts, three fumble recoveries, and a missed field goal in the first half.

The Bengals were forced to punt after starting their second drive from the 8-yard line after Brandon Fields' kick. Dalton went back to pass on third down after A.J. Green was intercepted twice in a row, but was sacked by Cameron Wake, who was playing inside instead of his usual defensive end position.

Miami Dolphins (37) VS San Diego Chargers (0)

The total offense for the Dolphins was 441 yards, including 85 yards from the running backs. The Dolphins’ defense dominated the Chargers from the start. The defense intercepted quarterback Phillip Rivers three times and allowed just 198 yards of offense against the Chargers.

For the entire game, the Dolphins dominated the Chargers on both sides of the ball, making it the most ‘complete’ Dolphins game of the decade.

Miami Dolphins (38) VS Oakland Raiders (14)

The Dolphins had lost their previous two games, against the Bills and the Chiefs. After the following bye week, Ryan Tannehill’s position as a starter was in question.

The Miami Dolphins annihilated the Oakland Raiders in London.

Tannehill ran five times for 35 yards while passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins’ defense even got in on the act in the third quarter, with a Cortland Finnegan “scoop and score” of 50 yards. The Dolphins’ defense seldom causes four turnovers, so this effort was extraordinary.

Conclusion

When it comes to American football, the Miami Dolphins are a lovable choice for football fans. The Miami Dolphins have been engaged in some of the most memorable games in NFL history since their inception in 1970.

The NFL’s “NFL 100 Best” series credits the Miami Dolphins with 11 of the league’s 100 best games. The Dolphins are tied for third place on the list with the Cowboys and the Giants in terms of appearances.

All of the above-mentioned five games are the best since they provided football fans with a wonderful performance. Those games are also notable because of the surprising endings and the manner the Dolphins were able to demonstrate to football fans that they are one of the finest teams in AFL history.