It was reported early on Tuesday that Georgia Tech had made a strong push and reportedly a multi-year contract offer to Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey to lure him away from the Dolphins to be the new offensive coordinator of the Yellow Jackets. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting Tuesday evening that Godsey has decided he will remain with the Dolphins as one of their co-offensive coordinators.  Godsey was a quarterback for Georgia Tech in the late 90s’/early 2000s.

