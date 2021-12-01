Joe Deleone from NY joins Louis Ragone and Michael Fink to preview this Sunday’s NY Giants v Our Miami Dolphins from Hard Rock Stadium. Joe talks about what the Giants will need to do to beat the Dolphins and expects the Dolphins to struggle to move the ball and he explains why.
Miami Dolphins v NY Giants Preview With Special Guest Joe Deleone
